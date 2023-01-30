Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast S6 E33: An FA Cup reality check as deadline day looms!

By Jonny Drury

Check out the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.

This week Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury mull over the dismal FA Cup exit at Bristol City - and discuss some of the worries among Albion fans.

They also talk Matty Phillips' injury and the links surrounding Carlos Corberan and any impact it may have had on the players.

The latest transfer rumours are discussed, Lewis takes on the latest quiz and they answer all your latest questions.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

