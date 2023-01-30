Baggies Broadcast S6 E33: An FA Cup reality check as deadline day looms!

Check out the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast

This week Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury mull over the dismal FA Cup exit at Bristol City - and discuss some of the worries among Albion fans.

They also talk Matty Phillips' injury and the links surrounding Carlos Corberan and any impact it may have had on the players.

The latest transfer rumours are discussed, Lewis takes on the latest quiz and they answer all your latest questions.

