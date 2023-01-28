West Brom boss Carlos Corberan questions mentality after FA Cup defeat at Bristol City

Carlos Corberan during the Emirates FA Cup fourth round match between Bristol City and West Bromwich Albion at Ashton Gate on January 28, 2023 in Bristol, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies were comfortably second best at Ashton Gate where the Robins ran out deserved winners and Albion lost back-to-back games for the first time in the head coach's three-month tenure.

Albion, who made five changes in a slightly rotated squad, were sucker-punched by an effective counter-attacking game from Nigel Pearson's hosts - but Corberan also insisted that his side's sheer wastefulness with the ball conflicted to their downfall, with some extremely poor goals conceded.

The head coach was disappointed with the lack of effort and intensity in the fourth-round exit, which was not the case last time out at Burnley.

"I need to know why we didn't sort our speed enough, because in football you're going to lose games but you lose by giving your best and we didn't give our best," Corberan said.

"After the performance we created, it was not enough and the speed we gave to the game was not enough. Today has been different, mistakes that cost a lot.

"Before the finish (Bristol's goal) there was one ball that was for us. This ball cannot go to the opponent, there wasn't any risk in the moment of the goal, then after they were more deep and we had to attack more.

"We lost the ball and they made a counter attack, the second goal was by losing the ball from the middle of the pitch, and the third one was exactly the same."

The Spaniard said: "It was the game we had more losing of the ball than before, and that created the perfect context for Bristol and a complicated context for us.

"We lost the ball and allowed them to counter-attack, it was a game with less level of accuracy. It was true that we didn't have the right mentality to win the game so it cost us the result.

"I think so. We were not secure enough (in midfield), we lost the ball, even playing from the back, we didn't handle that well. We gave them more options to recover the ball.

"When you make changes in the team, these things can happen, we changed two players in defence and sometimes these things can create some lack of relations between them. What we need to do as a team is to help everyone solve their strengths and solve the weaknesses we can't have."

Albion were behind in 10 minutes and found themselves two down in half hour. Baggies players were left looking at each other as nobody took responsibility to clear from a corner before Sam Bell swept home the opener.

A poor second followed in the first period. Albion lost the ball a couple of times in midfield - symptomatic of the afternoon - as Tom Rogic's pass was overhit for Jayson Molumby and Mark Sykes crossed for Alex Scott to finish.

Asked about the manner of the goals, Corberan said: "No but, before the finish (for the first), there was one ball that was for us.

"This ball cannot go to the opposition. If you analyse the situation, there wasn't any type of risk at the goal.

"One doubt between two players, both thinking it was one or the other (to clear the ball) and in the end they scored.