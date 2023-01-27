Tony ‘Bomber’ Brown's flying visit to inspire a new generation at West Brom

Bomber looks on at Albion training (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Head coach Carlos Corberan invited the club legend along to the training ground as he looked to inspire the current crop of Albion players.

Corberan had been doing his homework on the club’s history and was introduced to Brown, 77, during his work as a matchday radio summariser.

And on Wednesday, Brown attended Albion’s Walsall training base, watching on as Corberan put his side through their paces.

Speaking about Brown earlier this month, and the influence he could have on the current players, Corberan said: “The other day I had the pleasure to meet Tony Brown, he won the competition the last time in ‘68. He is someone very special who has scored many goals for this club, being a midfielder, that is something even more interesting.

“It’s special when you can meet people that have been part of this history, you can only learn things.

“I was discussing with Ian (Skidmore, director of communications) about bringing Tony here and to meet him (again) and to share thoughts and experience with the players. Because the players can only learn from someone that has played for this club in a demanding period making something fantastic.

“The people like Tony that have made history in one club can only give you (positive) things, because you can only make history if you are very special.