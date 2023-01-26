West Brom legend Tony 'Bomber' Brown keeps watchful eye at training ground

Former player and club legend Tony "Bomber" Brown watches the first team training at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on January 25, 2023 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Head coach Carlos Corberan has revealed how he was looking to inspire his side by inviting the club legend along to the training ground.

It comes after Corberan had been doing his homework on the club's history and was introduced to Brown, 77, during his work as a matchday summariser for BBC WM.

And on Wednesday Brown did attend Albion's Walsall training base - and was pictured watching on as Corberan put his side through their paces.

Speaking about Brown earlier in January, and the influence he could have on the current players, Corberan said: "The other day I had the pleasure to meet Tony Brown, he won the competition the last time in ‘68.

“He is someone very special who has scored many goals for this club, being a midfielder, that is something even more interesting.

“It’s special when you can meet people that have been part of this history, you can only learn things.

“I was discussing with Ian (Skidmore, director of communications) about bringing Tony here and to meet him (again) and to share thoughts and experience with the players. Because the players can only learn from someone that has played for this club in a demanding period making something fantastic.

“The people like Tony that have made history in one club can only give you (positive) things, because you can only make history if you are very special.