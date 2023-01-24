Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast S6 E32: Burnley blues and back to Bristol...again!

By Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox bring you the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast - in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man.

It's a downbeat start to the pod for the boys as they chew over the bones over the defeat to Burnley - and discuss the futures of Grady Diangana and Karlan Grant.

They bring you a snippet of Baggies chief executive Ron Gourlay's meeting with the local press - and discuss the outcomes and how the meeting and one with Action for Albion has helped the fan base understand the issues behind the scenes at The Hawthorns.

Lewis and Jonny also look at the transfer window and discuss Ethan Ingram's links to Wolves, answer your questions and look ahead to Bristol City.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

Jonny Drury

