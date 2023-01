West Brom fans react to defeat at Burnley - WATCH

The Baggies went to Turf Moor knowing a win would take them up to the lofty heights of third in the table.

And it was a dream start as Darnell Furlong headed Albion into a seventh minute lead.

Carlos Corberan's side defended resolutely throughout the game before Nathan Tella fired Burnley level in the last 15 minutes of the game.