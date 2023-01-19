Former West Brom manager Valerien Ismael among favourites for Cardiff City job

Valerien Ismael

Ismael joined Albion in the summer of 2021 - but after going ten games unbeaten to start the campaign results began to drop.

Fans turned against the Frenchman for his style of play - and he was eventually sacked in early February.

But a year on and after a spell in charge of Turkish giants Besiktas, Ismael could be set for a return to Championship football.

Currently Ismael is second favourite at 4/1 to land the job after the sacking of Mark Hudson - with former Cardiff boss Neil Warnock the front runner to land the role again.

Ismael's former coach in Turkey, ex Sunderland midfielder Dean Whitehead is currently in caretaker charge of the Bluebirds.