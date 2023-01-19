Notification Settings

Former West Brom manager Valerien Ismael among favourites for Cardiff City job

Published:

Valerien Ismael has emerged as second favourite to become the new Cardiff City boss - just under a year since he was sacked by West Brom.

Ismael joined Albion in the summer of 2021 - but after going ten games unbeaten to start the campaign results began to drop.

Fans turned against the Frenchman for his style of play - and he was eventually sacked in early February.

But a year on and after a spell in charge of Turkish giants Besiktas, Ismael could be set for a return to Championship football.

Currently Ismael is second favourite at 4/1 to land the job after the sacking of Mark Hudson - with former Cardiff boss Neil Warnock the front runner to land the role again.

Ismael's former coach in Turkey, ex Sunderland midfielder Dean Whitehead is currently in caretaker charge of the Bluebirds.

Whitehead, who spent time as assistant manager at Shrewsbury Town, was taken to Turkey on the advice of former Baggies assistant Adam Murray, who also joined Ismael at Besiktas after spells together at The Hawthorns and Barnsley.

