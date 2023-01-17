Carlos Corberan could call on West Brom young guns

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies welcome National League Chesterfield to The Hawthorns for a third-round replay just as a striking availability crisis has struck.

Corberan is unable to call on the suspended Brandon Thomas-Asante, rested Daryl Dike and injured duo Karlan Grant and Kenneth Zohore.

Instead the head coach will call on under-21s forward duo Jovan Malcolm and Reyes Cleary – the former who travelled as an extra to Luton but is yet to make his senior Albion debut.

Corberan, who will field a rotated squad against the Spireites once more with a huge Championship clash at Burnley on Friday, said: “Unfortunately we’ve lost the four strikers that we can have. It’s clear that I need to find a solution for this position.

“We are going to have three young players involved. Some of them are in the first XI and others will be on the bench with a different opportunity.

“We have different possibilities. We have the option to play with a false number nine, using (Tom) Rogic for example in there. We have the option to play Jovan or Cleary as a striker too.

“We can give minutes to Phillips as a striker, or Wallace. We don’t have a pure number nine but still you have options in the squad who can play in this position.

“It’s a pity that we’ve lost two of our three main strikers in the space of a week – with Asante and Grant.

“Zohore is not ready to compete. It is what it is, but we will try to win the game with the options that we have.

“Yes both players (Malcolm and Cleary) are going to be involved tomorrow in the game.”