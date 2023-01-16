Luton 2 West Brom 3 - Player ratings

Jayson Molumby (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Alex Palmer

Finally beaten from open play. Could do little about either goal, beyond that he was hardly troubled.

Beaten 6

Darnell Furlong

Another solid display. Defended well and was energetic throughout. Is enjoying good form of late

Resolute 7

Dara O’Shea

Another top display from the Baggies skipper. Commanding against a big front two from 20 minutes onwards. Used ball well, including a fine Dike assist.

Powerful 8

Erik Pieters

Did well again for the most part. Was a little uncharacteristically sloppy with the ball in the first half. Otherwise solid.

Solid 7

Conor Townsend

One of Albion’s star men and key to turnaround. Linked superbly with Phillips, involved with the equaliser before a memorable winner.

Influential 8

Jayson Molumby

A slow start but found his groove like the rest of Albion’s side. Big personal battle against Allan Campbell and Molumby held his own again. Big equaliser.

Battle 8

Okay Yokuslu

Was heavily marked by Luton’s midfield but was still able to influence the contest with use of ball and speed of thought.

Tidy 7

Jed Wallace

Bright in the first half, especially after Albion worked their way into clash. Couple of dangerous efforts and then did well centrally. Top work rate as ever.

Tireless 7

John Swift

Couple of set-pieces were dangerous early on and he should’ve headed in at 1-0. Corberan decided to bring him off soon after the break.

Off-target 6

Matty Phillips

Really bright on the left flank with some fine delivery. Interesting to see him switch to the natural right early on. Fine cross for equaliser and a beauty for the winner.

Peach 8

Daryl Dike

Took a while to get going. Hit the bar then managed to sneak one back before the break. Was tireless and relentless playing a lone role for 90 minutes. Looked tired.

Grafted 8

Substitutions