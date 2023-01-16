Luton 2 West Brom 3 - Player ratings

Alex Palmer
Finally beaten from open play. Could do little about either goal, beyond that he was hardly troubled.
Beaten 6
Darnell Furlong
Another solid display. Defended well and was energetic throughout. Is enjoying good form of late
Resolute 7
Dara O’Shea
Another top display from the Baggies skipper. Commanding against a big front two from 20 minutes onwards. Used ball well, including a fine Dike assist.
Powerful 8
Erik Pieters
Did well again for the most part. Was a little uncharacteristically sloppy with the ball in the first half. Otherwise solid.
Solid 7
Conor Townsend
One of Albion’s star men and key to turnaround. Linked superbly with Phillips, involved with the equaliser before a memorable winner.
Influential 8
Jayson Molumby
A slow start but found his groove like the rest of Albion’s side. Big personal battle against Allan Campbell and Molumby held his own again. Big equaliser.
Battle 8
Okay Yokuslu
Was heavily marked by Luton’s midfield but was still able to influence the contest with use of ball and speed of thought.
Tidy 7
Jed Wallace
Bright in the first half, especially after Albion worked their way into clash. Couple of dangerous efforts and then did well centrally. Top work rate as ever.
Tireless 7
John Swift
Couple of set-pieces were dangerous early on and he should’ve headed in at 1-0. Corberan decided to bring him off soon after the break.
Off-target 6
Matty Phillips
Really bright on the left flank with some fine delivery. Interesting to see him switch to the natural right early on. Fine cross for equaliser and a beauty for the winner.
Peach 8
Daryl Dike
Took a while to get going. Hit the bar then managed to sneak one back before the break. Was tireless and relentless playing a lone role for 90 minutes. Looked tired.
Grafted 8
Substitutions
Grady Diangana (for Swift, 56) 7. Semi Ajayi (for Wallace, 84) 6. Adam Reach (for Phillips, 90+2) n/a. Subs not used: Button, Livermore, Gardner-Hickman, Rogic.