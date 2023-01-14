West Brom to face Brighton in the Women’s FA Cup as Birmingham progress

Birmingham's Christie Murray evades the tackle by Huddersfield's Brittany Sanderson - Picture Stuart Leggett

Mariam Mahmood scored a double either side of the break to help her side become the first Albion team to make the fourth round in back-to-back seasons.

Birmingham City also progressed with a 4-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at St Andrew's - Lucy Quinn got two goals, with Jade Pennock and Jamie Finn also on target - Blues travel to Sheffieldf United in the championship on Sunday (2pm)

Aston Villa resume WSL action when they host Tottenham Hotspur at Walsall's Poundland Bescot Stadium on Sunday (12.30).

Wolves Women's manager Dan McNamara has hit out at scheduling that can see just five days notice of a fixture - his team at the moment don't know who they might play next weekend. McNamara said: "I’ve said it time and time again, tier three needs more respect.

"There are great clubs, north and south, and we’re employing great backroom staff to analyse and do things behind the scenes to try and emulate the people at the top of the game in the WSL and the Championship.

“They are asking us to be the best we can be and to try and grow and build the game, but we don’t know what we’re doing this weekend coming now.” Wolves lost 2-0 on Sunday at home to AFC Fylde in a league game and McNamara said it was frustrating.

He said: “Frustrating is the word to sum it up. It’s tough, because we probably did enough to win the game and 20 minutes into the second half I thought we should have been 4-1 up but you can’t miss chances like we did.

“When we get the penalty and that goes over, you think it’s one of those days and it’s not going to fall for you and that’s the way it worked out.

“Fylde are a good side, with good players and in the end they punished us. It’s not the way we wanted to start 2023 but that’s the hand we’ve been dealt, and we’ve got to move on quickly.”

Stourbridge Women's county cup game against Sutton Coldfield was postponed at the second attempt, with the fixture now reversed and to be played at Coles Lane on Sunday.

Lye Town were in action in the same competition though and thrashed Leamington Lions away 8-0 whilst Lichfield City won 4-0 at Redditch United in the West Midlands' Premier, with two goals each coming from Saddiqa Khan and Courtney Dilger City are at home to Sporting Khalsa in the league on Sunday and leaders Kidderminster travel to Droitwich Spa.

In Division One North, Darlaston Town (1874) lost 8-1 at Solihull Sporting Ladies whilst Wyrley Ladies' planned home game with Walsall Ladies was postponed.

On Sunday, Wyrley are at home to Lichfield Ladies Reserves and Walsall at home to Shifnal Town Ladies, whilst Walsall Wood Ladies are at home to Long Itchington.