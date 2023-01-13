Notification Settings

West Brom's Tom Rogic up for goal of the month for Sunderland strike

Published:

West Brom have bagged a hat-trick of monthly nominations as Tom Rogic is competing for Championship goal of the month.

Tom Rogic of West Bromwich Albion scores a goal to make it 1-1 during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion at Stadium of Light on December 12, 2022 in Sunderland, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
The former Celtic midfielder, who arrived at The Hawthorns as a free agent earlier this season, netted the first goal as Albion came from behind to beat Sunderland in early December.

Rogic fired home with the outside of his boot from the edge of the box - before Daryl Dike headed home a winner.

The Aussie international faces competition for the award from Burnley’s Johann Berg Gudmundsson, Kion Etete of Cardiff City and Luton Town’s Alfie Doughty.

Albion fans can have a say in the award and vote for Rogic by going to the EFL website before 5pm on January 16.

It comes after Carlos Corberan and Alex Palmer missed out on the manager and player of the month awards respectively.

