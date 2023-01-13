Portsmouth 'surprised' over West Brom recalling keeper Josh Griffiths

Josh Griffiths of West Bromwich Albion (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The young stopper joined Pompey in the summer - and has played 28 times in all competitions during his time at Fratton Park.

He became the latest loanee to be recalled by the Baggies earlier this week - and Bassey, who has taken over from Danny Cowley who was sacked earlier this year, has revealed they were led to believe a recall would not happen.

He said: “The news came as a bit of a shock, we were led to believe that wouldn’t happen.

“But I don’t believe anything in football unless it’s written down, because that’s just how it is.

“He’s been called back by West Brom which they have every right to do as their player.