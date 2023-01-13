Luton's Kenilworth Road record offers West Brom boost ahead of league trip

Cameron Jerome of Luton Town scores a goal to make it 1-0 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and West Bromwich Albion at Kenilworth Road on February 19, 2022 in Luton, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

With respect to the Hatters, who have enjoyed an excellent rise back through the pyramid in recent seasons, it is not one of the bigger, shinier, more glamorous stadia in the Championship.

It is a bit like a throwback to grounds of a previous generation – and there is something romantic in that – but it certainly stands as a venue where visiting players must be ready to roll up their sleeves, get muddy and put the hard yards in.

Therefore, it would be natural to expect Luton’s home form trumps that of what they earn on the road.

Surprise – wrong.

In fact Luton, now managed by Rob Edwards after Nathan Jones was poached by Premier League Southampton a couple of months ago, have fared much better on their travels this season.

That provides good optimism for Carlos Corberan’s Baggies, who head to Kenilworth Road for the first of back-to-back difficult away fixtures, with a clash at Burnley a week tonight.

Home and away Championship tables reveal the Hatters sit way down in 16th for a points return on their own patch this term, with a mere 16 points – just three wins – from 12 attempts.

By contrast, Edwards’ side have the fourth-best away record on their travels this season with an impressive 23 point haul from 13 games – including seven victories.

Luton’s forgettable goalless draw at The Hawthorns in early October was Steve Bruce’s final game in charge, less than 48 hours before his axing.