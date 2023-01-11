Former West Brom ace Matheus Pereira reportedly set for Al-Hilal exit

Matheus Pereira during his time at West Brom

The playmaker became a firm favourite among The Hawthorns faithful after initially arriving on loan back in 2019.

He followed up a stellar first season in the Championship by netting 12 times in all competitions the following campaign as Albion suffered relegation from the Premier League.

Despite interest from clubs across Europe - the attacking midfielder was sold to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal on a deal reported to be worth around £4 million a year.

However, less than 18 months into the deal his time in Saudi Arabia looks to be coming to an end.

According to Goal, Pereira is requested that his contract be terminated early.