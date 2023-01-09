Fixture pile-up no concern for West Brom's Carlos Corberan

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies were a couple of stoppage-time minutes from an embarrassing third round exit at the hands of National League Chesterfield, of three divisions below. If Albion win their replay, they will travel to either Bristol City or Swansea in the next round.

Striker Brandon Thomas-Asante pounced in the dying moments for 3-3 as a much-changed Albion salvaged a replay at The Hawthorns next midweek – in doing so sparing his side’s blushes.

Corberan’s side are just out of a testing festive period that featured more games than most due to a game in hand and following a trip to Luton in the Championship this weekend Albion will now welcome the Spireites for a replay, which is set to be confirmed as a week tomorrow, before a Friday night league contest at high-flying Burnley.

“The target was to keep in the Cup and at least we have won the opportunity to do it again at home,” Corberan said.

“When you cannot win it is important to have the opportunity to go again, more than the schedule of the games. It’s football and we are ready to play games and that’s why we want to keep going in the Cup. We have one more opportunity to use in the best when we can use.”

The Spaniard admitted his side were second-best to Chesterfield for large parts and rode their luck for a late equaliser.

“I think right now we have the feeling we can keep going in the cup,” Corberan added. “If we don’t score that goal we have a very, very disappointing feeling losing here.

“So we have this opportunity and the price to have the opportunity is to have one game more.

“But at the same time with one game we can keep going, and that is the target that we have.”

Thomas-Asante was the Baggies goal hero again, netting after 90 seconds and then in the final minutes to spare non-league embarrassment and prevent a third straight exit at the first hurdle.

Karlan Grant was also on target with his first goal since August after Corberan delivered on his promise to ring the changes, with 11 alterations offering minutes to those on the fringes.

The decision almost backfired before the visitors nicked a leveller – but the head coach will likely rotate again against the Spireites next week due to the schedule.

Thomas-Asante’s late show sparked memorable scenes in the sold-out away end behind that goal and Corberan was pleased to reward supporters again.

“The only way we have to please the supporters with what they were giving us today was to equalise in the game,” he said.

“Because we know it was a very disappointing feeling for everyone, for the players, us our staff, for them (the fans), we didn’t want to have the feeling.