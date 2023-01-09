Chesterfield 3 West Brom 3 - Player ratings

David Button
His first action since start of October did not go to plan, shipping three goals by half-time. Might have done better for at least one. Did make one top reaction save.
Mixed 5
Taylor Gardner-Hickman
Has performed well in midfield at times of late but right-back here. Clearly not his natural position but did his best. Nice assist for last-gasp goal.
Switched 6
Martin Kelly
Managed less than an hour, unsurprisingly, after such little action. Mixed on ball and stretched at the back.
Tired 5
Semi Ajayi
Back in defence after four months out and it looked like it. Some rash clearances and passes and ropey moments, but useful minutes.
Rusty 5
Zac Ashworth
The only academy youngster involved. Ashworth had it tough at left-back but was offered little protection. Hooked at break.
Lesson 5
Jake Livermore
The skipper’s first start since Corberan’s first game and he struggled to make an impact with or without the ball.
Ineffective 5
Adam Reach
Central midfield first half and left-back in the second. Nice assist for Grant’s goal, otherwise he was a willing runner down the left.
Willing 6
Grady Diangana
Did not do nearly enough in a game where his quality should have shone through and made a difference.
Struggled 4
Tom Rogic
Almost invisible in the attacking midfield role. Struggled to get on the ball and make anything happen.
Anonymous 4
Karlan Grant
Another rare starter but by minute 20 he had an assist and first goal since August. Went totally off the boil afterwards.
Tailed off 6
Brandon Thomas-Asante
Continues as the unlikely hero. Fine strike after 90 seconds and busy throughout, deserved his late equaliser, a very good header.
Ruthless 7
Substitutes
Jayson Molumby (for Ashworth, 45) Visitors needed legs and impetus. A bit overly-fancy at times 6. Dara O’Shea (for Kelly, 55) Helped shore up defence 6. Daryl Dike (for Rogic, 55) Made a difference but off-pace at times. Spurned a couple of openings 5. Jed Wallace (for Diangana, 64) One or two dangerous crosses 6. Okay Yokuslu (for Livermore, 71). Subs not used: Palmer, Townsend, Swift, Phillips.