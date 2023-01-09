Chesterfield 3 West Brom 3 - Player ratings

Brandon Thomas-Asante of West Bromwich Albion during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Chesterfield FC and West Bromwich Albion at Technique Stadium on January 7, 2023 in Chesterfield, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

David Button

His first action since start of October did not go to plan, shipping three goals by half-time. Might have done better for at least one. Did make one top reaction save.

Mixed 5

Taylor Gardner-Hickman

Has performed well in midfield at times of late but right-back here. Clearly not his natural position but did his best. Nice assist for last-gasp goal.

Switched 6

Martin Kelly

Managed less than an hour, unsurprisingly, after such little action. Mixed on ball and stretched at the back.

Tired 5

Semi Ajayi

Back in defence after four months out and it looked like it. Some rash clearances and passes and ropey moments, but useful minutes.

Rusty 5

Zac Ashworth

The only academy youngster involved. Ashworth had it tough at left-back but was offered little protection. Hooked at break.

Lesson 5

Jake Livermore

The skipper’s first start since Corberan’s first game and he struggled to make an impact with or without the ball.

Ineffective 5

Adam Reach

Central midfield first half and left-back in the second. Nice assist for Grant’s goal, otherwise he was a willing runner down the left.

Willing 6

Grady Diangana

Did not do nearly enough in a game where his quality should have shone through and made a difference.

Struggled 4

Tom Rogic

Almost invisible in the attacking midfield role. Struggled to get on the ball and make anything happen.

Anonymous 4

Karlan Grant

Another rare starter but by minute 20 he had an assist and first goal since August. Went totally off the boil afterwards.

Tailed off 6

Brandon Thomas-Asante

Continues as the unlikely hero. Fine strike after 90 seconds and busy throughout, deserved his late equaliser, a very good header.

Ruthless 7

Substitutes