Baggies are bailed out by Brandon’s late, late show

Brandon Thomas-Asante (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)..

A proper FA Cup tie as the teams met for the first times in 75 years, a sold-out stadium – the biggest crowd for nigh-on 12 years.

It had all the ingredients of a big upset and almost delivered on them but for Brandon Thomas-Asante’s late show to salvage an undeserved replay at The Hawthorns and spare the Baggies’ blushes.

At 3-2 down in the third round tie’s dying moments – that was also the score at half-time after a chaotic first period – Albion fans endured harrowing flashbacks to the dark days of non-league embarrassment against Woking and Halifax of the 1990s.

The second of Thomas-Asante’s double secured a replay that was not top of Carlos Corberan’s wish-list, but at least it prevented much-changed Albion finding themselves alongside Coventry, who were beaten by Wrexham, as the Cup upset story of the day and does not kill momentum.

Corberan’s side failed to translate their recent Championship style to this banana skin-looking tie at the National League high-flyers.

The head coach pulled no surprises in delivering on his press conference vow to make 11 changes, hardly not taking the competition seriously, more utilising a squad and offering deserved breathers.

But hardly any of the 11 introduced into the starting line-up, save Thomas-Asante who has been a regular since arriving anyway, did themselves many favours.

This was Chesterfield’s day and they made the most of it as the competition offered up some trademark romance.

On that theme, try telling the 2,000 Albion fans who celebrated wildly at the stoppage-time equaliser that the age-old competition has little meaning and is a waste of time. It was refreshing to see some meaning in a third round Cup tie.

For as bad as the Baggies were the Spireites, who started the day 66 places below their five-time Cup winning visitors, were excellent.

Corberan was right to point out Paul Cook’s hosts were better than Albion in most if not all departments. They did the basics better and deserved their lead. They deserved what looked like progression.

It was supposed to be an afternoon Corberan’s squad could flex its muscles and give the head coach reason why they should be knocking on the door of his familiar Championship starting line-up.

Albion’s side consisted of some who have not started for months – Semi Ajayi, David Button, Martin Kelly, Jake Livermore, Adam Reach and Karlan Grant – a youngster in Zac Ashworth and others regularly rotated.

Thomas-Asante, Grant, Grady Diangana and Tom Rogic made up what looked a strong front four, certainly a quartet that should have been too strong for fifth tier opposition.

But despite taking the lead after 90 seconds and then regaining the advantage 20 minutes in when Grant struck for the first time since August, things didn’t go to plan.

Chesterfield goals, through former Kidderminster Harriers and Solihull Moors defender Tyrone Williams and the livewire Armando Dobra’s excellent double, had the packed Technique Stadium bouncing and the Baggies shell-shocked.

Far too many players in Albion green and yellow did not do themselves justice.

If this was a audition for more starts then the first-team regulars, five of whom were required from the bench after the break, will sleep easy and need not worry about the second string snapping at their heels.

That will irritate Corberan who is a huge advocate of the group and regularly seeks to offer out praise unprompted. That praise has been warranted and when he has required fresh legs from the bench late in games his changes have seldom let him down.

But here they were lacklustre and bypassed. It looked like a group of unfamiliar individuals playing together for the first time.

In fairness, it is not easy for an an alien side full of rustiness – some having been injured – to come in and look in-tune with one another, especially against boisterous hosts for whom it is a Cup final.

Albion were got at far too easily. A patched-up back four featuring a youth-teamer, someone back from four months injured, a free agent, who has spent the last few years not playing, and a midfielder offered, unsurprisingly, little protection.

A midfield two in front of them of club captain Livermore and Reach were unable to help. It’s a willing duo and there is no lack of effort but Albion were off the pace throughout, always at least a yard behind when chasing shadows.

As for the front four, Diangana and Rogic were disappointingly anonymous. This was an afternoon for that pair to really stake a claim against Matt Phillips and John Swift, who remained unused substitutes.

Grant managed an early assist and goal but faded badly. Thomas-Asante, with two well-taken efforts, can rest easy.