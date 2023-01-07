West Brom boss Carlos Corberan focused on January recruits first

West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Monday January 2, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Brom. Photo credit should read: Mike Egerton/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

There has yet to be any player business in or out of The Hawthorns during the winter transfer window, with a £5million loan repayment controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai had stated would be for new recruits yet to be repaid.

Corberan, whose side are in FA Cup action at non-league Chesterfield today, still hopes to bolster squad options this month. Huddersfield midfielder Jon Russell is a target, while Albion are also short of depth at right-back.

“Right now I am thinking more in the options we have to cover and if we need to cover, I’m more focused on this,” Corberan said. “I am happy with the group of players I’m working with, but the fact I am happy doesn’t mean they all need to be happy.

Corberan continued: “We always have conversations with the club, in this case it was only with Ian Pearce about how we evaluate the players with how we play.

“I like to make individual evaluation on the players and their progress in the team.

“First of all when the players are competing well it’s not easy to add players of extra value to help compete in the highest level we can.

“At the same time always as an ambitious and big club you always need to see if you can strengthen the team or not.

“In this point if we think it’s something that can switch us then perfect, but I am not talking about one market with many numbers, I am happy with the level of our players.”

Albion are carrying a big squad but Corberan insists he is not looking to allow exits until more cover for particular positions arrive.

The Spaniard confirmed that, up to yet, there has been no approach or offers for any members of his squad. But he repeated his understanding that players not regularly involved may seek a fresh opportunity.

“Not right now – being honest we are more thinking to see what is our need and how to cover more than any type of exit,” Corberan continued.

“After that I understand there are players we can add because maybe they are not happy in their clubs, things can happen.

“I know there are players that are important but I can only involve 11 to start and I understand for different possibilities – they are in the last part of careers or contracts, or the beginning – and they think here they cannot have the answer.

“If so you need to study the situation, it will happen to every club.