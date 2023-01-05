West Brom keeper Alex Palmer hails David Button’s influence

Alex Palmer of West Bromwich Albion gives a thumbs up to the West Bromwich Albion Fans as he celebrates the 1-0 win at the final whistle of the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Reading at The Hawthorns on January 2, 2023 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Palmer has enjoyed a phenomenal run of form under Carlos Corberan as the Baggies have found the winning groove in recent months.

Academy product Palmer, 26, was first handed a chance in place of Button by Steve Bruce at Preston in early October and has thrived, especially during the winning form under Corberan, where he has not conceded from open play in more than 900 minutes.

Attention turns away from the Championship to the FA Cup this weekend as Albion take in a trip to National League side Chesterfield for the teams’ first competitive meeting since 1948.

Palmer said of Button, who could be drafted in as rotation this weekend: “Butts is a great guy. He’s a great guy to have around. He’s constantly keeping us on our toes and that’s a credit to him. He’s been really supportive, so has Ted (Cann) and we go about our business. This season and last season, we’re pushing each other so I can’t take my foot off the gas because I know that he’s ready to take the position back. It’s a good group and he’s been absolutely great with me.”

Palmer has been required to make key saves in recent games to help side build up their sequence of victories. He already has the joint-fifth most clean sheets – nine – in the Championship, from just 15 appearances.

His clean sheet rate of 60 per cent is the highest percentage of any goalkeeper with more than three shutouts.

“As a goalkeeper you like making saves, but clean sheets start from the front,” he added. “We’re so well drilled at the moment and we know how important clean sheets are.

“If we keep one, we have more than enough talent and firepower in the squad to get a goal. That was our goal today. Eventually the goal came.”