'We will not stop until we get answers': West Brom fans gather for protest over owner

West Brom fans protesting outside the ground - WATCH

Action for Albion, a group set up over concerns regarding the way the club has been run under Lai, has organised a number of protests during games in recent weeks.

And following Albion's narrow win over Reading fans gathered outside the ground on Halfords Lane to voice their concern regarding the finances of the club.

It comes just days after the club took out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings to help with running costs - and two days after Lai missed the second deadline for a £4.95 million loan he took from the club.

Fans gathered to sing anti-Lai chants including 'where's the money gone', and 'get out of our club', and stayed on Halfords Lane for around 30 minutes before dispersing.

Action for Albion founder and committee member Alistair Jones praised the fans for turning out in their numbers - and issued a plea for chief executive Ron Gourlay to meet with the group and discuss the club's finances.

Albion fans were also heard chanting, 'Gourlay, Gourlay show your face'.

Jones said: "We're making progress now and tonight is a massive success.

"I am proud of the fans and we will not stop until we get answers. We aren't here for the short term, we are here for the long haul.

"We have sent an open email to Ron Gourlay and we welcome a sit down with him.

"You can see by tonight that we are reasonable and peaceful, come and talk to us.

"Please Ron, come and sit down. The silence is deafening."

Fellow committee member Paul Faulkner also praised supporters for their commitment and hopes the scenes get back to Lai in China.

He added: "I believe there isn't too many from China here today, but hopefully this makes them understand."