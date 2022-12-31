Guochuan Lai misses West Brom £5m loan deadline again

Albion controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai has missed yet another deadline on his loan repayment (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

A further delay means the owner has now missed a second deadline to repay the figure he took out of the club in March 2021 to aid Wisdom Smart Corporation, another of his companies.

The cash was initially supposed to be returned in September 2021 but, upon the release of Albion's delayed accounts in the summer of 2022, a new date was confirmed as today (December 31).

But, despite ever growing anti-ownership protests from a desperate fanbase, the club have confirmed that the fee, now beyond £5m with interest, has once again not been paid as we enter 2023.

Lai, who remains absent from the club, 'has assured the club’s board of directors the repayment will now be made early in the new year' according to a club statement.

No further specific deadline was given.