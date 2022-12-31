Notification Settings

Guochuan Lai misses West Brom £5m loan deadline again

By Lewis CoxWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Albion have confirmed they are yet to receive the £4.95million loan from controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai – who has sent 'assurances' the fee will be paid 'early in the new year'.

Albion controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai has missed yet another deadline on his loan repayment (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
A further delay means the owner has now missed a second deadline to repay the figure he took out of the club in March 2021 to aid Wisdom Smart Corporation, another of his companies.

The cash was initially supposed to be returned in September 2021 but, upon the release of Albion's delayed accounts in the summer of 2022, a new date was confirmed as today (December 31).

But, despite ever growing anti-ownership protests from a desperate fanbase, the club have confirmed that the fee, now beyond £5m with interest, has once again not been paid as we enter 2023.

Lai, who remains absent from the club, 'has assured the club’s board of directors the repayment will now be made early in the new year' according to a club statement.

No further specific deadline was given.

The update comes as a further hammerblow for the Baggies faithful, who this week received confirmation their club had to take out a £20m loan from investment firm MSD Holdings to get by.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

