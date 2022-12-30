Okay Yokuslu shows his class: West Brom 2-0 Preston - player ratings

Okay Yokuslu and Taylor Gardner-Hickman of West Bromwich Albion react following the Sky Bet Championship game between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on December 29, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Like many players under Corberan, Palmer is getting better game after game. Didn't have an awful lot to do but distribution was good and got a touch on an effort that hit the post late on. Looks confident and the back four look assured with Palmer behind them.

Darnell Furlong 6

A solid display from the full back who linked up well with Wallace again. He rarely looked troubled down the right and is now starting to look comfortable in a settled back four.

Dara O'Shea 7

Dealt with the Preston front line well and has now formed a good partnership with Pieters at the heart of the backline. At times early on the back four did look slightly fragile - but after that early spell for Preston they rarely looked like being breached.

Erik Pieters 8

The experienced full back has been asked to do a job in the middle and did it very, very well in this one. Won all his headers and showed a calmness on the ball to get Albion moved from the back.

Jayson Molumby 7

Yet again the Irish midfielder was tenacious. With Yokuslu liking to get forward he played more of a sitter role, swept up, won back possession and just kept things ticking by keeping it simple.

Okay Yokuslu 9

The midfielder is repeatedly showing why he was so loved by Albion fans even before he re-signed in the summer. Won everything against the Preston midfield, covered so much ground and scored a beauty in the first half followed by a second. Class act.

Jed Wallace 7

As always, Wallace was a big danger to the opposition full backs. Produced a lovely but of skill to beat the defender before firing off the post. Drew an excellent save from Freddie Woodman and was relentless with his energy down the right hand side.

Tom Rogic 6

Brought back into the side for John Swift and played a hand in some very neat first half moves. Would have liked to have influenced the game a little more than he did and was substituted for Swift just after the break. It seems there could be a fair amount of rotation between the pair.

Grady Diangana 6

Another to come into the side in place of Phillips. In the first half was sharp at times, really got at the full back and put in some dangerous crosses. He made an impression but then fizzled out early in the second half and was replaced on the half hour mark.

Brandon Thomas-Asante 7

The other one to come in after his wonder goal at Bristol City and he made an impression. Hassled Preston throughout the first half and was a constant danger. His link up play was top drawer and he looked a real threat who is getting better and better each game.

Subs

55 - John Swift for Rogic 7

Had an off day at Bristol City but came on and within minutes had helped take the game away from Preston. Cracked the crossbar then in the next attack set up Yokuslu.

63 - Daryl Dike for Thomas-Asante 6

The big man came off the bench for his fellow striker and caused issues for the Preston defence. Barged over a defender and almost curled home from tight angle. Such a threat.

63 - Adam Reach for Diangana 6

A rare appearance for the squad man. Got into some good areas and kept things tight down the left.

78 - Karlan Grant for Wallace N/A