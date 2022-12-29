Notification Settings

'It's all about Okay': Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury on West Brom's win over Preston - WATCH

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox analyse West Brom's win over Preston - as they moved into the Championship top ten.

Lewis Cox and Jonny Drury discuss Albion's win over Preston - WATCH

Okay Yokuslu was the man of the moment scoring twice on a night where Albion had countless chances to find the net.

Lewis and Jonny discuss Albion's performance, Okay's influence and the difference Carlos Corberan's substitutions are making.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

