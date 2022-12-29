Carlos Corberan: West Brom inspired by fans in Preston win

West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan looks on during the Sky Bet Championship game between West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End at The Hawthorns on December 29, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens - WBA/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Albion ended 2022 in the best possible manner on the field as head coach Corberan led his troops to a seventh win in eight, from which they have climbed from the foot of the Championship to ninth, a point from the play-offs.

Despite that, drastic off-field concerns regarding the imminent deadline of controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai's repayment of a £5million loan as well as a new £20m loan taken from an investment firm, means away from the field supporters are justifiably fretting the weeks and months ahead.

Tonight's comfortable 2-0 victory over Preston, in which Okay Yokuslu fired a fine brace, was watched by a sell-out crowd at The Hawthorns and Corberan marvelled at the support his side have received despite such glaring concerns away from the pitch.

When asked how news of the £20m MSH Holdings loan hit the dressing room, Corberan said: "The only impact we're receiving is a positive one from our fans, coming to the stadium.

"We had 4,500 at Coventry City. At Bristol City, the stand was full. They came here today and showed that they have the back of the team. It's only a positive impact that the fans are giving to us."

The head coach added: "Exactly, it was the best way to finish the year, and especially with our 25,000 at the game - it's too much what we are receiving from our supporters.

"It's a lot, it means a lot for us, and the best way we have to say thank you is not with words, but with performances like the one we did today.

"Every time we are playing I just feel how big West Bromwich is as a club.

"When we play at home because they sell the tickets, they give us the full support, and when we play away they travel and they support us too.

"It means West Bromwich is a very big club and I feel very proud to be here."

Albion were deserved winners over mid-table Preston and have put themselves well in the Championship play-off picture come the end of the calendar year.

Yokuslu's form since the World Cup break has been eye-catching and his performances in the 2-0 wins over Bristol City and goal heroics against North End have led onlookers putting him among the most influential players in the second tier.

“I am pleased because the team deserved the win, For 80 minutes we were fantastic and we lost control of the game in the last 10," Corberan said of the win

“His (Yokuslu's) performance, not only today but in the previous games, has been excellent.