Alex Palmer solid again as Thomas-Asante takes headlines: Bristol City 0-2 West Brom - player ratings

Brandon Thomas-Asante of West Bromwich Albion scores a goal to make it 0-2 during the Sky Bet Championship between Bristol City and West Bromwich Albion at Ashton Gate on December 26, 2022 in Bristol, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Alex Palmer

The keeper’s stock carries on rising. Came out to make a superb one-on-one save in the first period – and produced a top-class save to tip another over later in the half. Stayed switched on, making a late save to preserve the clean sheet. Only conceded two penalties since the first Corberan game.

Superb 8

Darnell Furlong

Made a couple of good tackles in the first half and was kept busy down the right side. As always, tried to get forward as often as possible and linked up well with Wallace. The pair are starting to form a bit of a partnership.

Partnership 6

Erik Pieters

Both centre-backs conceded possession needlessly at times but hats off to Pieters for another solid display in an unfamiliar position. Again, he always tried to get Albion moving forward from the back.

Versatile 7

Dara O’Shea

Solid enough for the centre-half, but he got away with a poorly-timed jump in the first half that almost led to a Bristol City chance. Bristol’s front line wasn’t up to much though and he dealt with most things thrown at him.

Solid 7

Conor Townsend

Had a tough evening last week at Coventry and did concede possession at times at Bristol – but his defence-splitting pass was superb for Phillips’ goal. Had a golden first-half chance to make it two but failed to score from three yards out.

Assist 7

Okay Yokuslu

Since the World Cup break, the Turk has been outstanding. Gets Albion out of trouble so many times with his superb reading of the game, his interceptions and tackles and shows such an engine in the middle of the park.

Intelligent 8

Jayson Molumby

For what Molumby sometimes lacks for quality in possession, he makes up for it in effort and work-rate. Lost possession on the odd occasion, but he made up for with niggly tackles and interceptions. Compliments Yokuslu really well in front of the back line.

Committed 7

Jed Wallace

This wasn’t a sparkling Wallace display but he was still a danger. When Albion are struggling to create, they gravitate towards the wide man and he almost picked out a couple of killer crosses in the first half.

Outlet 6

John Swift

As Swift always does, he tried to make things happen on a number of occasions but wanted too much time on the ball in certain moments and made a cynical first-half foul after losing the ball. Technically, can be Albion’s best player but needs to show more.

Below-par 5

Matt Phillips

Suffered a bit of a mini dip in form in the last two games, but took his goal with aplomb as he met Townsend’s pass to curl the ball home. Got into some really dangerous areas and almost carved open more goalscoring opportunities cutting in from the left.

Scored 7

Daryl Dike

The big forward had a couple of glimpses at goal. He had a header saved in the first period before almost turning a cross on target in the second. Still getting up to full speed and much more to come from the big money signing.

More to come 6

Substitutes