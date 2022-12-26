Carlos Corberan praises West Brom players for 'spirit and personality' in Bristol City win

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies made it six wins from seven, in doing so responding to last week's last-gasp defeat at Coventry, with a comfortable 2-0 Boxing Day success at Bristol City yesterday.

Matt Phillips' second goal of the season got Albion going inside 10 minutes at Ashton Gate. It was not all plain-sailing but Corberan's men delighted the sell-out following behind the goal with a gorgeous second goal late on through Brandon Thomas-Asante.

Corberan, whose side face a busier festive and New Year schedule than most due to last week's catch-up game at Coventry, felts the win was merited – and praised their levels of commitment and work rate.

"I am very, very pleased, and very tired. If I am tired, I can only imagine the players." Corberan admitted.

"Today, I need to congratulate the players because the reaction they showed, the spirit they put and the personality in the second half, meant that, for me, the team deserved the three points we wanted to achieve."

The head coach, whose side climbed four places to 12th – just three points from the play-offs – added: "The fact you score one early goal, you start to protect the score in the wrong way. You start to give the opponent more of the ball, you start to attack less. That's what happened in the last 15 minutes of the first half.

"It was a game we found a way to dominate, but we started to lose it.

"We started to be less aggressive in the pressing and less compact in the defence.

"They started to put the long balls in and that's what we tried to solve in the second half – to add to this game the necessary level of organisation, plus the necessary level of personality. That's why I'm pleased with them."

Thomas-Asante added to his repertoire of wonderful Baggies goals with a stunning second in Bristol.

Both the striker and Tom Rogic had been on the field just 11 minutes when the latter threaded a fine ball through for Thomas-Asante, who did the rest in real style with a cultured lob over Max O'Leary and high into the net from outside the box with his weaker left foot.

It comes hot on the heels of his unforgettable bicycle kick at home to Stoke in the game before the World Cup break.

Corberan, though, was mostly pleased with the ex-Salford's man impact without the ball after he replaced Daryl Dike after the hour.

"I was pleased with the mentality that he showed when he went into the game," Corberan added.

"He pressed a lot, he helped the team to defend better, and he helped other players in the team to create attacks. This can only increase the confidence.

"He worked with energy, that's something that is different about him to the other players. It's not just the goal he scores, it's the level of energy he needs to play at. The more energy he puts in, the more impact he will do because as a striker he has this goal instinct."