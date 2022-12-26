Notification Settings

'Carlos Corberan is a god': West Brom fans react to win over Bristol City - WATCH

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Last Updated: Comments

West Brom fans labelled Carlos Corberan a 'god' after his side got back to winning ways with victory at Ashton Gate.

Matt Phillips fired Albion ahead in the first period - before Alex Palmer pulled off two superb saves to keep the lead intact.

Then in the second half an audacious lob from Brandon Thomas-Asante wrapped up the points and lifted Albion up to 12th.

