'Carlos Corberan is a god': West Brom fans react to win over Bristol City - WATCH

Matt Phillips fired Albion ahead in the first period - before Alex Palmer pulled off two superb saves to keep the lead intact.
Then in the second half an audacious lob from Brandon Thomas-Asante wrapped up the points and lifted Albion up to 12th.
West Brom fans labelled Carlos Corberan a 'god' after his side got back to winning ways with victory at Ashton Gate.
