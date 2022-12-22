Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast S6 E27: Coventry, Christmas and more concerns off the field

Jonny Drury

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox bring you the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Baggies Broadcast

After five wins on the bounce Albion hit a bump in the road with defeat at Coventry City on Wednesday night.

The boys have a look at where the game was won and lost, the selection, substitutions and who performed well at the CBS Arena.

They also discuss the emerging news of Albion informing majority shareholders of plans to take out a loan from a private equity company to help with running costs - which has caused more financial concern among the Baggies fanbase.

They answer your burning questions, reflect on the start under Carlos Corberan and look ahead to a busy festive period.

This podcast is brought to you in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

