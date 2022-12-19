Reinvigorated and rebooted, Baggies are bouncing back

Brandon Thomas-Asante (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Five wins in a row. One goal conceded (a penalty). Five points from the play-offs – with the chance to climb from 16th to eighth in their game in hand on Wednesday.

All of this felt entirely inplausible under a couple of months ago.

Exactly seven weeks ago with Albion having lost their first game under Carlos Corberan to Sheffield United, the Baggies had sunk to the very bottom of the pile.

It had been accepted prior to the former Huddersfield boss’s arrival that, somehow, Albion have found themselves part of a very real relegation dogfight to survive the drop to League One.

The narrative at the time, a few days after the Spaniard’s appointment, was ‘did Corberan know what he was in for?’ and ‘might this not be a quick turnaround?’.

But quick would be an understatement now. Albion fans are rubbing their eyes in disbelief at just how swiftly Coberan has managed to shake this squad, whose confidence was previously on the floor, into shape.

Towards the end of October and into November nobody would have backed this side to put together five wins on the bounce, including four clean sheets.

Such a run was nowhere near coming off in the long, tortuous months under Steve Bruce, who must be watching Albion scorelines roll in with at least a slight frustration given the club could not buy a win under his guidance.

This latest success, a confidence and composed 3-0 effort over limited Rotherham, ironically matched the Baggies’ biggest victory of the season – Bruce’s only Championship win in 13, the 5-2 win over Hull in August.

Corberan will not like to read it – but Albion fans have doubtless started looking up the second tier table now, rather than nervously over their shoulders.

There are no fears of the third tier for the first time in a couple of generations now. Baggies faithful now feel they are led by a head coach capable of inspiring tactically and technically. The proof is in the pudding in terms of results. The squad and players look a different set of individuals, the turnaround has been little short of staggering.

Wednesday’s game in hand at Coventry at the CBS Arena marks the midpoint of the season for Albion. They will have faced every side and have put themselves in a position to set up an enticing second half of the campaign.

Saturday’s win over Rotherham was important to continue momentum and form. There was an air of expectancy, perhaps understandably after recent events, from the home crowd.

But the victory feels like a prequel to the main event at the Sky Blues in a couple of days.

Three more points on Wednesday evening – to achieve the six-match winning run to continue matching Slaven Bilic’s class of 2019/20 exactly three years ago – will make a huge and very tangible difference to the Championship table.

While the 3-0 success only moved Corberan’s place a single place to 16th, a success next time out in the division’s only game of the evening would lift Albion a mammoth eight places to eighth. The gap to the top six would be sliced to a minute two points.

That would prove an immense shot in the arm for all involved, none more so than for players and supporters. The players will certainly need no added incentive or motivation running out at the CBS Arena on Wednesday.

But that is to come and would not matter if Albion did not get the job done convincingly against the plucky Millers, runners up in League One last season.

The win felt routine – possibly the wrong adjective given 3-0 wins have been few and far between in recent times – but Rotherham offered up precious little threat.

Still, there was an expectation on the hosts to get the job done against a side surely very pleased to defend and earn a point.

Corberan’s hosts set a positive tone in the opening minute as Daryl Dike – handed a first Albion start since January following injury nightmare after his success at Sunderland last week – escaped in behind.

Matt Taylor’s Millers responded well in a bid to find their feet but it wasn’t long before the home side’s quality told – through a most welcome source.

The other major team news aside from Dike came in the shape of Australian midfielder Tom Rogic.

The former Celtic star, a September free agent signing from Bruce but not fit enough to feature until recently, showcased the ability that made him a long-term Hoops favourite. Some gorgeous control, a brilliant juggle, flick and through ball to set the excellent Jed Wallace away. His finish was unerring.

Rotherham might have caved in as Albion came on strong. But the half-time deficit remained one and things might have been different had the Yorkshiremen took their sole moment just after the break, but Alex Palmer once more stood up strong.

The game was done before the hour. Corberan’s in-game changes inspired once more as sub Grady Diangana scored with his first touch, before fellow sub Brandon Thomas-Asante finished off a rebound after his penalty was saved.