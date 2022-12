West Brom fans on win over Rotherham - WATCH

Albion went ahead midway through the first period as Tom Rogic's beautiful through ball was finished off by Jed Wallace.

Grady Diangana made it two with his first touch less than 20 seconds after coming on early in the second period - with fellow substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante making it three as he tucked away the re-bound from his saved penalty.