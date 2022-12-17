Carlos Corberan feels ‘rich values’of his family’s background

West Bromwich Albion manager Carlos Corberan

The Hawthorns head coach has no doubt that his family, most of which other than his wife and 10-month-old son are back home in Spain, are the chief motivators behind the intense man and the ambitious football coach.

The 39-year-old, who began working as a fitness coach for Villarreal’s youth set-up in the late 2000s having retired as a player aged 23, has worked his way through coaching ever since – initially taking on a debut role in senior management in Cyprus in late 2016.

Corberan, from the Valencian municipality of Cheste, recalled the input from all members of his immediate family and the Baggies boss admits he feels ‘rich values’ endowed on him from his grandparent’s modest upbringing.

“I think sacrifices are part of the life,” Corberan admitted ahead of today’s visit of Rotherham.

“I already can tell you that the main things that are part of me as a coach – nobody taught me in my five years coaching in football or on courses.

“The main things that I understand that help me to build my career arrive from my grandfather and my grandmother and my mother and father and my sisters.”

Corberan has worked in England since becoming Leeds under-23s boss in June 2017 prior to his future mentor Marcelo Bielsa’s appointment at Elland Road.

He continued: “I am rich from the values I receive from my family because sometimes people without telling you show you an example.

“I know the life for example of my grandfather, he was six-eight years old in the square of the town and people were taken to work.

“They took him to work in the fields and on the farm to collect fruits and things like this to get money.

“If someone like this at six or seven was doing this, how am I not going to do my best in this work.

“I am in front of a sofa watching football which is what I love best.