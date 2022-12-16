West Brom v Rotherham - Match preview

West Bromwich Albion's Tom Rogic (centre) celebrates

The Baggies, following their quite remarkable turnaround in results under the new head coach, target five wins in a row tomorrow.

That would be for the first time since a six-game winning streak this time three years ago in the promotion-winning campaign under Slaven Bilic. Corberan’s troops, should they win tomorrow, have a chance to equal that feat in the Baggies’ game in hand on the rest of the Championship at Coventry next Wednesday.

But first they welcome the Millers, promoted from League One last season and, of late, a regular bouncer between the second and third tiers. They have enjoyed a good start to this season under Matt Taylor, poached from League One Exeter after Paul Warne upped sticks for Derby, and sit 18th, a place below Albion with the same points.

Two players looking to make a proper introduction to The Hawthorns faithful are free transfer midfielder Rogic, who turns 30 today, and £7million striker Dike, 22, following first goals for the club in the dramatic comeback win at Sunderland on Monday.

Both have struggled, to differing extremities, with fitness and injuries since checking in at Albion in September and January respectively. But both gave a sample of their qualities with brilliant impacts at the Stadium of Light.

The duo have started just one game for the club so far, but after such game-changing impacts in the north east, are surely pushing Corberan for a start. Corberan, staying typically level, praised the way the pair have carried themselves.

“Both are important players, that’s why both were brought to the club,” Corberan said of the Australia and United States internationals.

“They’re players who are important and I agree, they are, but especially we talk about both because of their goals and contributions to the team the previous week.

“We’ve talked about Thomas-Asante because he scored one goal against Stoke but for me, more than the goals, I am happy with Rogic because I’ve been watching him for the last two, three weeks and I am pleased for Dike because he has come back from injury and is back with the group.

“I’m happy to see the players trying to do their best – sometimes it works when you do your best, sometimes not.”

Corberan had also explained that he was due to speak to former Celtic star and favourite Rogic after the Aussie regular missed out on his nation’s World Cup squad – but the midfielder was so focused during training the head coach realised such a pep-talk was not necessary.

Albion have had mixed news on their central defensive injuries. Kyle Bartley (thigh), trained in full yesterday and staff are waiting to see how the defender responds today. Winger Grady Diangana also trained following illness.

But the update on fellow centre-back Semi Ajayi (shoulder) was less positive. The Nigerian will miss the clash against the club from which he joined Albion and will spend 7-10 days on the sidelines.

It would rule Ajayi out of a trip to the Sky Blues, he could be in line for a Boxing Day return.

Corberan, above all, was pleased to have a telling impact from the bench at Sunderland earlier in the week – despite the absence of three first-team squad regulars.

He added: “I think in football when you’re a manager with good players on the bench, always you have possibilities to impact the game with changes, because you have who could otherwise be perfectly in the first XI.

“You can’t play more than 11 players, so some will be on the bench, but this is a positive because it means everyone can help and have a lot of contribution – not only the ones at the start, but the ones who arrive from the bench.

“Some are out one week and then in the first XI the next week, this is important – everyone is important to me

“I try to develop every player because it’s my motivation to see every player at the best level.

“Unfortunately I need to make decisions like the (Jake) Livermore one, when someone who has the skills to be there, you have to make the decision because you cannot take everyone with you.

“It’s important everyone is ready, for any circumstances.”

Club captain Jake Livermore missed out on the Sunderland trip after Corberan opted extra defensive cover on the bench was more important than another midfielder.