Baggies Broadcast S6 E26: West Brom's American dream has begun

Baggies Broadcast

Baggies fans battled through the conditions to the Stadium of Light and were rewarded with a comeback as Albion continued to climb the table.

Lewis and Jonny recorded into the early hours of the morning to analyse the superb comeback at Sunderland.

The boys discuss Tom Rogic's game changing display, Carlos Corberan's in game tactics in the north east and the start of Albion's American dream as Daryl Dike came off the bench to head home an Albion winner.

The boys also answer your questions and look ahead to Saturday's return to The Hawthorns against Rotherham.

This podcast is brought to you in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)