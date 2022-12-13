Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast S6 E26: West Brom's American dream has begun

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox bring you the latest Baggies Broadcast from Sunderland after Albion made it four wins from four in the North East.

Baggies Broadcast
Baggies Broadcast

Baggies fans battled through the conditions to the Stadium of Light and were rewarded with a comeback as Albion continued to climb the table.

Lewis and Jonny recorded into the early hours of the morning to analyse the superb comeback at Sunderland.

The boys discuss Tom Rogic's game changing display, Carlos Corberan's in game tactics in the north east and the start of Albion's American dream as Daryl Dike came off the bench to head home an Albion winner.

The boys also answer your questions and look ahead to Saturday's return to The Hawthorns against Rotherham.

This podcast is brought to you in association with the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Albion podcast
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

