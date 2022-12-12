West Brom's Jed Wallace dedicates win to club doctor Julian Widdowson and pays tribute to Solihull lake victims

Daryl Dike of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-2 with Jed Wallace of West Bromwich Albion and Matt Phillips of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion at Stadium of Light on December 12, 2022 in Sunderland, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Widdowson, who joined the Baggies in 2018, was a very popular and respected member of staff at The Hawthorns.

Corberan's men wore black armbands for their 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light - with Corberan starting his post match press conference by dedicating the win to the 63-year-old.

An emotional Wallace also paid tribute to the club doctor following the win - and the winger, who lives in Solihull, also sent best wishes from all at the club to the victims of tragedy at Babbs Mill Park on Sunday.

Three boys aged eight, 10 and 11 died after falling into an icy lake, with a fourth in a critical condition.

Wallace said: "It has been a tough could of days for us all, we lost our beloved doctor and that was hard for us all, especially the medical team. We wanted to win for him today.

"I live in Solihull as well so it has been tough seeing what is happening there.

"From everyone at West Brom, the fans, players and staff and we want to send our best to the families and everyone involved in both incidents and we really wanted to get the win for the doc today.

"We have done that to the end, we are proud of the performance we put in for him and the fans who travelled here in these conditions.