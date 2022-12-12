Notification Settings

West Brom trip to Coventry to go ahead after stadium deal struck

By Jonny Drury

West Brom's pre Christmas trip to Coventry City will go ahead after the Sky Blues struck a deal with their stadium's new owners.

CBS Arena

Last week Coventry were served with an eviction notice by the new owners of the CBS Arena - the Frasers Group owned by former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.

It brought around more uncertainty for the Sky Blues - whose home stadium came under the spotlight again earlier this year when previous owners, rugby union outfit Wasps, went into administration.

Albion's trip to Coventry on December 21 was said to be in doubt but now the club has confirmed a deal has been struck between Ashley's Fraser Group and the Sky Blues for them to remain at the stadium until the end of the season.

In a statement, the club said: "The licence that we have signed will run until May 2023 and is subject to EFL approval, which we expect to be granted on Tuesday.

"This represents a positive step forward for the club and its fans. We now look forward to establishing a constructive working relationship with Frasers Group.

"Coventry City will now commence amicable talks with Frasers Group with a view to agreeing a longer-term licence for the club to play at the Arena."

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

