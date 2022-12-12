Sunderand v West Brom - Match preview

Carlos Corberan (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images). File photo dated 12-05-2013 of Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Thursday July 26, 2018. Sir Alex Ferguson has spoken publicly for the first time since undergoing emergency brain surgery in May. See PA story SOCCER Ferguson. Photo credit should read Martin Rickett/PA Wire.

The head coach invited his players to tune in to a Sir Alex Ferguson documentary, Never Give In, during their training camp in Spain over the World Cup break.

Corberan, who takes Albion to the north east tonight for a televised return to action at Sunderland, felt the ‘emotion’ and ‘privilege’ displayed in the film is important to bestow on his players and believes it can inspire a strong mentality.

The legendary Manchester United boss was not the only source of inspiration he tried to place on his troops, he also referenced the renowned Michael Jordan documentary and played his squad clips of a remarkable recent clash between Charlton and Ipswich in League One – a contest that was 2-2 heading into stoppage time, then 4-2 to the Tractor Boys, and then ended 4-4. It was a lesson in never giving up.

Corberan said: “We tried to develop something more collective with the players.

“To perform well, you don’t always need to perform tactically. It’s a question of mentality and that is key for me.

“I felt it was important to watch Alex Ferguson’s Never Give In, that’s an amazing documentary – it’s something brilliant.

“Every time I watch this film, you can feel the emotion and the privilege it is to be a player and coach.

“It was special for me to have this moment with the team.

“Sometimes it’s not my words – but those of someone who’s made history in football.

“Mentality is the main characteristic to have as a player to win games.”

Spaniard Coberan, 39, has garnered a reputation of being one of the most studious tactical and technical coaches on the scene – but he also focused on sharing emotion and a positive mindset with his squad. He highlighted United’s memorable 1999 Champions League success – the turnaround win from 1-0 down in stoppage time.

He added: “You can learn a lot from people, not only in football, but in different sports. I’ve watched a documentary on Michael Jordan and it’s amazing what these type of people did.

“They are special people – and that means how they live is special. There are a lot of role models who can help you achieve what you want to in sport.

“I love to watch them – and I love to share them with my people.

“But I want the players to take a message away from those films – to the understand the process of how those role models live their lives.”

Title-winning Albion boss Tony Mowbray, who took over of the Black Cats in late August, will lock horns with Corberan on a bitter Wearside evening.

Mowbray, who replaced Alex Neil who left for Stoke, has Sunderland up to 11th in their return to the Championship after three wins from four – including a comprehensive victory over Millwall two Saturdays ago, as the Black Cats returned to action earlier than their rivals with a rescheduled clash.