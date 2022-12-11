West Brom confirm death of club doctor Julian Widdowson

Albion have confirmed the sudden passing of club doctor Julian Widdowson, aged 63

Widdowson, who joined the Baggies in 2018, was a very popular and respected member of staff at The Hawthorns.

Carlos Corberan's first-team will honour his passing by wearing black armbands in tomorrow night's return to Championship action at the Stadium of Light against Sunderland.

There will also be a minute's applause ahead of next Saturday's home game against Rotherham.

Widdowson, known as 'Jules', was lead doctor for Albion's first-team and academy. He also worked as a consultant at The Royal Ballet School, among various other roles.

We are shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Club Doctor Julian Widdowson.



The highly-respected doctor was also a senior lecturer at the University of Bath and earned a glittering reputation within rugby, where he had spells at Bath, Gloucester and the Welsh Rugby Union, where he continued work alongside his role at The Hawthorns.

A club statement read: "West Bromwich Albion is shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of Club Doctor Julian Widdowson.