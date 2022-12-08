Notification Settings

West Brom set to hold 'Always Albion' tribute for fifth year

By Jonny Drury

West Brom are set to hold their 'Always Albion' remembrance tribute for a fifth straight year prior to the final home game of the season against Preston.

The Hawthorns
The tribute was launched five years ago - and was designed to pay tribute to former Albion players and supporters who had passed away over the year.

It has become a staple of the final home game of the season - with names and photographs of former players and supporters who have sadly died featuring on a video that is shown on big screens around the ground, in the matchday programme, as well as on the club's website and social media channels.

In a statement, Albion have reminded those who want to pay tribute to a loved one that the deadline is approaching on December 14.

If you wish to submit a tribute to a loved one to be shown in the remembrance tribute - you can do by sending their name, a photograph and the years of their life to fans@wba.co.uk

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

