West Brom set to hold 'Always Albion' tribute for fifth year

The Hawthorns

The tribute was launched five years ago - and was designed to pay tribute to former Albion players and supporters who had passed away over the year.

It has become a staple of the final home game of the season - with names and photographs of former players and supporters who have sadly died featuring on a video that is shown on big screens around the ground, in the matchday programme, as well as on the club's website and social media channels.

In a statement, Albion have reminded those who want to pay tribute to a loved one that the deadline is approaching on December 14.