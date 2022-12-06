Notification Settings

Baggies Broadcast meets West Brom legend Darren Moore

By Jonny DruryWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury and Lewis Cox bring you the final episode of the Baggies Broadcast summer series - alongside Baggies legend Darren 'Big Dave' Moore.

Darren Moore after scoring against Crystal Palace in 2002
Darren Moore after scoring against Crystal Palace in 2002

The cult hero at the club, who enjoyed legendary status during his playing days after his goal against Crystal Palace helped Albion win promotion to the Premier League, talked at length about his time at The Hawthorns

Moore also discussed how he arrived at Albion and his love for the club - and his pride at returning as a coach and then a manager.

This episode is sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)

This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License

