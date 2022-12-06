Baggies Broadcast meets West Brom legend Darren Moore

Darren Moore after scoring against Crystal Palace in 2002

The cult hero at the club, who enjoyed legendary status during his playing days after his goal against Crystal Palace helped Albion win promotion to the Premier League, talked at length about his time at The Hawthorns

Moore also discussed how he arrived at Albion and his love for the club - and his pride at returning as a coach and then a manager.

This episode is sponsored by the Kettle & Toaster Man.

Want to have your say? Follow us on Twitter at @AlbionPoddy and do us a solid by submitting a review on your listening platform!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)