Darren Moore reveals failed move to bring Saido Berahino 'back home' to West Brom

Saido Berahino (AMA)

Former Baggies defender Moore, who came through as a coach at the club has revealed his role as a mentor to Berahino - widely regarded as one of the best youngsters to emerge from the Albion academy over the last 15 years.

After making his debut in the Premier League back in the 2013/14 campaign - Berahino began to attract attention after netting 14 league goals the following season.

Tottenham tried to sign Berahino but failed to match Albion's price tag - with the young striker saying he would never play for the then owner Jeremy Peace again.

The striker's Albion career never recovered and he signed for Stoke - before going on to play in Belgium with Moore then taking him to Sheffield Wednesday last season.

Speaking about the striker on the latest episode of the Baggies Broadcast, which airs on Thursday, Moore, who was interim manager at Albion as they were relegated from the top flight, before spending almost a season as manager in 2018/2019, has revealed he has remained a mentor to the young striker - and he even tried to bring him back to The Hawthorns during his season in charge.

"When I look back I remember a game when I was loans manager where I had to go and watch Saido playing for the under 21s at Molineux and he was up front with Harry Kane, and being talked about more than Kane," explained Moore.

"He had a fantastic season at Albion, he was such a clean striker of the ball then the Spurs incident happened, it went sour and he was misled I think.

"At the time I was a support mechanism for him, and remained there for him.

"He took matters into his own hands, was wrongfully advised and then he went to Stoke.

"I remained in touch with him, more as a friend and a support at that time, and when I was manager at West Brom I tried to bring him back to The Hawthorns.

"I wanted to bring him back home to an environment that was safe and secured.

"But the clubs couldn't reach an agreement and it didn't materialise."

Moore took the striker, 29, who scored 11 times in 21 appearances for England under 21s, to Hillsborough last season where he scored eight goals in 28 games.

Berahino has now gone to AEL Limassol in the Cypriot Premier League - and Moore believes he is a more mature player who is now enjoying his career.

He added: "All the time we have kept in touch and last season at Sheffield Wednesday we were under an embargo, so I brought him in as I thought there was still a player in there.

"He contributed in 28 games, scored eight goals and got four assists and did a job for us.