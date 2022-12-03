West Brom's Brandon Thomas-Asante: Adapting to Championship has been tough

Brandon Thomas-Asante of West Bromwich Albion and Kyle Bartley of West Bromwich Albion at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on November 21, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 23-year-old has been a bright spark in a difficult campaign for the Baggies and impressed supporters with his willing work rate since checking in from Salford City.

The striker has been away in Spain this week with his Hawthorns colleagues as Albion's World Cup break nears its end.

Thomas-Asante, signed by former boss Steve Bruce for £300,000, admitted he had no shortage in belief of his ability to step up two divisions with Albion – but the adaptation, due to tempo and unfamiliar settings, has been a challenge.

“It’s been a lot of adaptation but I’ve been hoping for this opportunity for a while and I’ve believed I could do my best at this level," said Thomas-Asante, who played the first half of Albion's 1-0 defeat to La Liga side Elche in Spain yesterday.

“It has definitely taken time to get used to things and the tempo of play, the environment is different as well, but more than anything, all the players and staff at the club have made it really positive for me and allowed me to improve.

“I know there is a lot to do but I’m grateful and it’s been alright.”

Former MK Dons academy graduate Thomas-Asante has three Albion goals to his name since his late August arrival – including the team's most recent competitive goal, a stunning bicycle effort to sign off for the international break in style with a comprehensive win over Stoke.

He also enjoyed a stunning debut, coming from the bench to poach a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser at home to Burnley, which was followed up by a converted penalty in the 3-2 defeat to Blues.

Thomas-Asante has been competing with Karlan Grant for a place up front under Bruce and Carlos Corberan but competition for places is set to heat up due to Daryl Dike's return to fitness following a long-term muscle lay-off.