Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

West Brom's Brandon Thomas-Asante: Adapting to Championship has been tough

By Lewis CoxWest Bromwich AlbionPublished: Comments

Albion striker Brandon Thomas-Asante revealed the period of adaptation from League Two has been a challenge.

Brandon Thomas-Asante of West Bromwich Albion and Kyle Bartley of West Bromwich Albion at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on November 21, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Brandon Thomas-Asante of West Bromwich Albion and Kyle Bartley of West Bromwich Albion at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on November 21, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The 23-year-old has been a bright spark in a difficult campaign for the Baggies and impressed supporters with his willing work rate since checking in from Salford City.

The striker has been away in Spain this week with his Hawthorns colleagues as Albion's World Cup break nears its end.

Thomas-Asante, signed by former boss Steve Bruce for £300,000, admitted he had no shortage in belief of his ability to step up two divisions with Albion – but the adaptation, due to tempo and unfamiliar settings, has been a challenge.

“It’s been a lot of adaptation but I’ve been hoping for this opportunity for a while and I’ve believed I could do my best at this level," said Thomas-Asante, who played the first half of Albion's 1-0 defeat to La Liga side Elche in Spain yesterday.

“It has definitely taken time to get used to things and the tempo of play, the environment is different as well, but more than anything, all the players and staff at the club have made it really positive for me and allowed me to improve.

“I know there is a lot to do but I’m grateful and it’s been alright.”

Former MK Dons academy graduate Thomas-Asante has three Albion goals to his name since his late August arrival – including the team's most recent competitive goal, a stunning bicycle effort to sign off for the international break in style with a comprehensive win over Stoke.

He also enjoyed a stunning debut, coming from the bench to poach a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser at home to Burnley, which was followed up by a converted penalty in the 3-2 defeat to Blues.

Thomas-Asante has been competing with Karlan Grant for a place up front under Bruce and Carlos Corberan but competition for places is set to heat up due to Daryl Dike's return to fitness following a long-term muscle lay-off.

n Albion's trip to Burnley in late January has been brought forward a day to the Friday night due to Sky Sports broadcast. It will now kick off on Friday, January 20 (8pm kick-off).

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News