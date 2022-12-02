Notification Settings

West Brom's trip to Burnley in January moved due to TV selection

By Lewis Cox

Albion trip to Burnley in late January has been moved after being selected to be televised.

Brandon Thomas-Asante struck the last time Albion and the Clarets met, also on a Friday night in front of the television cameras. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
Carlos Corberan's side were set to visit Turf Moor on Saturday, January 21 for a 3pm kick-off but the clash will now take place the night before on Friday, January 20 (8pm).

It will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The reverse clash at The Hawthorns earlier this season was also moved to a Friday night for television, as new signing Brandon Thomas-Asante emerged from the bench on his debut to poach an equaliser deep into stoppage time.

Elsewhere, the Baggies and Chesterfield were snubbed as part of the television picks for the FA Cup third round tie in the new year.

The contest sees the sides meet for the first time since 1948, with the Spireites of the National League one of the lowest-ranked sides left in the competition.

But TV selections instead exclusively feature top flight clubs.

Meanwhile, Albion youngster Mo Faal has joined National League North outfit AFC Fylde on a one-month loan after his stint at fellow step six club AFC Telford United came to an end.

The 19-year-old featured six times – five starts – for the Bucks.

