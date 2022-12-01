Baggies Broadcast meets former West Brom midfielder Darren Carter

Darren Carter appears on this week's Baggies Broadcast

Darren discusses his two years at Albion as a player - and his time as a client of Albion cult hero Cyrille Regis, who became an agent following his playing days.

He also talks about his upbringing at Birmingham - the disappointment of relegation and play off defeat, his regrets of leaving Albion and how the club helped boost his coaching career.

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)