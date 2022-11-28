GALLERY: West Brom kick off Spanish warm weather training camp

Carlos Corberan has used the World Cup break to work with his West Brom players - as he prepares them to return to Championship action on December 12 and continue the recent good form.
Last week players returned to the club's Walsall training base - and now they will spent time in Spain on a training camp.
Corberan has also said he sees the trip as a bonding exercise as he works to bring the Baggies, who were in the bottom two when Corberan arrived, closer together ahead of a tough Championship schedule.
Here are some of the pictures from their first day in Spain: