Darren Carter: Steve Bruce not solely to blame for West Brom demise

By Jonny Drury

Darren Carter believes Steve Bruce was not solely to blame for West Brom's desperate plummet into the Championship relegation zone.

Former West Bromwich Albion manager Steve Bruce
Bruce was sacked back in October after a run of just one win in the first 13 games had left the Baggies in the bottom three.

They would slip to the foot of the table before a recent revival under new manager Carlos Corberan has seen them win three our of their last three.

Speaking on next week's episode of the Baggies Broadcast, Carter, who was given his senior debut by Bruce during his time at Birmingham City, believes the blame for the situation Albion found themselves shouldn't have been fully laid at Bruce's door.

Carter, who spent two seasons at West Brom between 2005 and 2007, said: "I think the thing with Steve is, I don't just look at him, I look at his staff and the people he had with him, and the experienced speaks for itself.

"I know there are a lot of comments out there about where he is at now, but he has experience of getting out of the Championship.

"And I'm a big believer of things don't just happen for one reason at a football club.

"We know at Albion for years something hasn't been right and it shouldn't all be laid on Steve, that is for sure.

"He would have got it right eventually given some time, but that is football and you don't get it as a manager."

West Bromwich Albion
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

