Carlos Corberan 'enjoying every single day' as West Brom boss

Corberan took over from Steve Bruce last month and after a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United in his first game in charge - he has overseen a three game winning run that has lifted Albion out of the Championship drop zone.

In that time, the Baggies have also kept three clean sheets in a row and went into the international break in the best form in months.

And Corberan believes the break came at the ideal time for him and his staff to get to work on the pitch with Albion's players - much like a pre-season campaign,

He said: “It has been fantastic to spend time here, at this amazing club, and I am enjoying every single day."

“For me, it was a great opportunity to come here and I have tried to give my best. When you are at a big club, with big supporters, a big stadium and big players, everything is positive.

“This break is a great opportunity because when you don’t do a pre-season with the squad, it is a perfect moment to work with the players.

“To now have this period of time is fantastic because we can use it in the same way as a pre-season. It’s even better because you don’t have the same physical demands that pre-season has where the players have a longer period of break beforehand. The players are not going to lose the physical level.

“So, you can be working more on tactical points that you think are going to be important for the team, in attack and in defence. To have this opportunity to be working with the players, three weeks in a row without a game, is positive.

“Especially because we know after this international break that we are going to have a period of time with many games. The time that we are going to have to train then will be less.

“The first part of the break was about recovery, and now we are working tactically as a group to create a bit of continuation.

"We have time to better develop the line of thought, to keep insisting the messages we have given from the beginning, but to use more time training these concepts and putting these concepts on the pitch.

“Not only by videos and by conversations with the players, but to have the opportunity to do everything we were talking about, we can now move on to the pitch and to training.”