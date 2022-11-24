John Swift: West Brom continually learning new things under Carlos Corberan

John Swift of West Bromwich Albion at West Bromwich Albion Training Ground on November 21, 2022 in Walsall, England. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

The Baggies returned to training on Monday following a week off at the start of the World Cup break - which came around on the back of a three game winning run.

Now they are preparing to head off to Spain for a warm weather training camp - and Swift, who has played a key role in Albion's good form under Corberan so far, is keen to keep learning new things under the Baggies boss.

And he believes the Spanish camp will provide Albion with a big boost for the rest of the campaign.

He said: “It’s tough, but it’s not like we’re doing loads of running and coming in from training absolutely blowing, but we’re coming in and, whilst our brains aren’t scrambled, they’re working.

“We’re learning new things whilst we’re out there, we’re learning what we want to do in every game, we’re learning the basics that we probably looked away from a little bit, and that’s not over the last four or five months, over our careers really.

“We’re learning loads more stuff and polishing what we obviously would’ve learned years back, so it’s been good, everyone’s enjoyed it. Training’s been good and we’re getting the results to show that.”

“It’s going to be nice to go away with everyone. It will hopefully be a bit sunnier than it is here as well, that would be nice!

“But it’s mainly just to keep doing what the manager’s been saying really, keep doing what we’re doing on the training pitch because every player’s getting better.

“The more training we do, the better we’re going to be on a matchday, so I’m looking forward to it and polishing up on everything he’s said.

“When the season’s in full flow, playing Saturday to Saturday is important because you get the whole week to train.

“We’ve been in since Sunday, so it’ll be about three and a half weeks work until that game. We’ve still got a lot of training to do, a lot of preparation to come for that game [against Sunderland], the more you prepare, the better hopefully everyone will play in the game.

“I think we’re all looking forward for when the game comes. It seems a long way away now, but this trip in Spain will help us massively.”

The World Cup break arguably came at a bad time for Albion - as Corberan's men had managed to string not only three wins together against Blackpool, QPR and Stoke, but also clean sheets.

And despite being able to enjoy more time on the training pitch to hone in plans due to the World Cup - Swift insists there is nothing quite like being out there playing.

He added: "There’s nothing like it [playing in front of the fans], especially when you’re winning. It’s tough when you’re losing because going through a bad patch, it was hard to really turn it around.

“After the win against Blackpool at home, that was obviously a big boost for us and then QPR away for us was massive, I think that was a really big win. Our first back to back wins of the season as well.

“Obviously the game just gone, we knew that we had a break after so we could give absolutely everything for 90 minutes and know that whatever happens in the game, win, lose or draw that we come off the pitch and everyone knows they gave everything.