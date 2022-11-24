Baggies Broadcast meets former West Brom striker Simon Cox

Simon Cox was this week's guest on the Baggies Broadcast

In episode two of the four part series - Jonny and Lewis talk to Cox about all aspects of his career in this lengthy interview.

He talks about his rapid rise that saw him go from League One to Premier League in two years - and how he struggled to adapt to life in the top flight.

He recalls tales from the Albion dressing room, his relationships with managers and his departure from club - as well as talking about his post Baggies career that took him from Nottingham to Australia.

Cox also opens up about struggling with retirement, his future plans and how he thought about applying for the Albion job!

Title Track: 'King Cyrille' by The King Dukes. (M.Griffiths)