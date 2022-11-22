Carlos Corberan talks up importance of West Brom set-pieces

Kyle Bartley of West Bromwich Albion celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 with Jed Wallace of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship between West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City at The Hawthorns on November 12, 2022 in West Bromwich, United Kingdom. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

Defender Bartley fought back from some dark days to become Albion’s unlikely goal hero with two goals in two games before the World Cup break.

The powerful centre-half earned Corberan’s men an impressive win at high-flying QPR and followed it up with the opener at home to Stoke – in a first half where he might have bagged at least a hat-trick such was the way he attacked Swift’s outstanding dead ball deliveries.

Head coach Corberan, who is this week leading training from the club’s Walsall base, said: “Yes (he could have had a hat-trick!) in the first half (against Stoke). The team was attacking a lot with the set-piece situation.

“With the Swift deliveries and his power and skills in this type of situation can help a lot to unbalance the games, like he did last week and he did today.”

Corberan’s Championship experience in charge of Huddersfield tells the Spaniard that prowess in both penalty areas is vital in the second tier. “In the Championship it is very, very important to be organised in the set-pieces in defence and be aware of them,” he said.

“And then of course in attack to use this kind of situations too.”