West Brom players enjoying playing under 'student of the game' Carlos Corberan

The frontman, acrobatic goal hero in the 2-0 home win over Stoke last time out, has been blown away by some of the detail the head coach has delivered to the squad.

Thomas-Asante, 23, revealed that prior to the victory over the Potters Corberan was going through highlights from the striker’s time at previous club Salford City two years ago.

“He is a real student, guru, of the game,” Thomas-Asante said. “I feel all the players love playing for a manager who loves the game.

“He studies it and when the manager gives us advice we know it will yield results and we know it’s from a place of understanding.

“Today, he showed me clips from two years ago of my career so he knows all of us to a really good level.

“I feel that really helps because, when we implement what has been told to us, as you’ve seen in the last few games, it pays off.”

Thomas-Asante marked his first start under Corberan with the game’s highlight, the second goal in a 2-0 win.

Corberan’s men signed off for the World Cup break with three wins from three and Thomas-Asante reckons the run can be a boost for when action resumes next month.